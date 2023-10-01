News / Education / Employment News / IT Department Gujarat recruitment: Apply for 59 MTS, other posts from today

IT Department Gujarat recruitment: Apply for 59 MTS, other posts from today

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad is inviting applications from sportspersons for various vacancies. Apply on incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has invited online application forms from meritorious sportspersons for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on incometaxgujrat.gov.in from October 1 to 15 on the website incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

IT Department Gujarat recruitment: Apply for 59 MTS, other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IT Department Gujarat recruitment: Apply for 59 MTS, other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Vacancy details

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

IT Inspector: 2

Tax Assistant: 26

MTS: 31

Details of vacancies reserved for various sports can be checked on the notification.

For the post of IT inspector, candidates should be 18-30 years and for the other two posts, candidates should be 18-27 years old on August 1, 2023. Relaxation has been given to reserved category candidates.

Candidates should have a bachelors degree from a recognised institute for the IT Inspector vacancies. For Tax assistant, they should have a bachelor's degree and data entry speed of 8,000 key depression per hour.

For the post of Multi Tasking Staff, candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent from the recognised board.

In addition to these, candidates must fulfil specific sports requirements mentioned in the notification.

For more details and to apply online, visit the recruitment page at incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out