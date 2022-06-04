Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 posts on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 posts on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP to recruit candidates for ASI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on June 8 and will end on July 7, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts on the organisation. The candidates whose applications are found in order, shall be issued admit cards to appear in recruitment tests. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry): 21 Posts
  • Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (LDCE): 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from a recognised Board or university or equivalent. Candidates can check the age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Skill Test, Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical Examination. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Fee are exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. 

Topics
itbp sarkari naukri
itbp sarkari naukri
Saturday, June 04, 2022
