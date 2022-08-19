ITBP recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 vacancies of constable from today

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited application for 108 vacancies of Constable (Pioneer). The application process will commence from August 19 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 108 vacancies of which 56 vacancies are for Constable (Carpenter), 31 vacancies are for Constable (Mason) and 21 vacancies are for Constable (Plumber).

ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 10 (Matric) and should posses one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter or Plumber).

ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of ₹100. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

ITBP recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal

Register and proceed with the application

Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit

Download form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: