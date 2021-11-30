JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2021: Registration begins today on jkpsc.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission begins the registration process for JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2021 on November 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Competitive Main exam can apply online through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to fill the application is till December 20, 2021.

As per the official notice, candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from December 21 to December 23, 2021. The tentative date of the main exam is February 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in various departments of the state.

Candidates are not required to submit any hard copy or documents to JKPSC Office. They will have to upload all the mandatory documents online. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

Login to the account through login credentials.

Fill in the application form and other details.

Upload the image and click on submit.

Once done, make the payment of requisite fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The requisite fees for general category is ₹1000/-, for reserved category is ₹500/- PHC candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

