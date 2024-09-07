JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 4002 posts, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB, will close the registration process for Constable posts on September 7, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4002 posts in the organization. JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 4002 posts

The registration process for Constable posts started on August 8, 2024.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration begins for 39481 posts at ssc.gov.in, link here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification given here.

The selection process comprises a written test, a Physical Standard Test, and a Physical Endurance test. The written examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative markings for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question.

Also Check: All vacant posts of Punjabi teachers in govt schools to be filled, says Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The candidates shall be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test based on the written test, which shall be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled in each category.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on login details and a new page will open.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹700/-. In the case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS categories, the fee payable shall be ₹600/-. The fee can be paid through online mode- net banking, credit card or debit card. Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and shall be summarily rejected. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.