Join Indian Army 2021: Registration for SSC Officers ends tomorrow, details here
Join Indian Army 2021: Registration for SSC Officers ends tomorrow, details here
Join Indian Army 2021: Registration for SSC Officers ends tomorrow, details here

Indian Army will end the registration process for SSC Officers post tomorrow, June 4, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Indian Army will end the registration process for SSC Officers post tomorrow, June 4, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process was started on May 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts out of which 6 for men and 2 for men candidates.

Candidates should be law graduates to apply for the post in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. They should have minimum 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocates with the Bar Council of India/State.

Join Indian Army 2021: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

• Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ link available on the page.

• Fill in the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

• Once registration is done, candidates will have to apply online by filling all the details.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.

