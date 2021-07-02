Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in
Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in
Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in
employment news

Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy to recruit candidates for SSC Officer posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 16, 2021 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:08 AM IST

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till July 16, 2021.

The eligible men will be granted the role of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jan 22 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech degree with minimum 60 percent marks in Computer Science/ Computer Engg. / IT, M.Sc (Computer/IT), MCA or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT). Candidates should be born from January 2, 1997 to July 1, 2002.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL. Their SSB interviews will be tentatively scheduled from Aug 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata

Other Details

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum of 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy recruitment joinindiannavy.gov.in sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.