Join Indian Navy 2022: Registration for 112 Tradesman Mate posts begins on Aug 6

Published on Aug 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Indian Navy to recruit candidates for Tradesman Mate posts. Eligible candidates can apply from August 6 to September 6, 2022. 
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Tradesman Mate posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command on andaman.gov.in.

The registration process for Group C posts will begin on August 6 and will end on September 6, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 112 Tradesman Mate posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Class 10 pass from a recognised Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted will have to appear in written examination consisting of objective type questions based on the Essential qualifications. The exam question paper will comprise of 100 marks and will be in English and in Hindi. Exact date, time and venue of examination will be communicated to the candidates on registered mobile number/ email ID. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

