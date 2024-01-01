close_game
JSSC JPMCCE recruitment 2023: Apply for 2485 from January 23

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 12:10 PM IST

JSSC releases notification for Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023, application process begins on January 23, 2024.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023. The applictaion process will commence on January 23, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 22, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC JPMCCE recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2485 vacancies.

JSSC JPMCCE recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is 100.

JSSC JPMCCE recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The upper age is 35 years for the unreserved and economically weaker section. For Extremely Backward class (schedule 1) and Backward class ( schedule 2) male the upper age is 37 years.

The upper age is 38 years for unreserved category candidates. For Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Cast ( Male and Female) candidates, the upper age is 40 years.

