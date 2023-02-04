Kirkee Cantonment Board to recruit 97 Sweeper and other posts, details here

Kirkee Cantonment Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sweeper and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Kirkee Cantonment Board at kirkee.cantt.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination or skill test. The admit card for the same will be available soon. The written test will be of 100 marks on the subject of objective type questions having duration of 90 minutes. The answers to the questions will have to be marked on OMR Answer sheet.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for UR and OBC (Male candidates) and ₹300/- for SC/ST/EWS category, Ex-Servicemen, women candidates, PH candidates, transgender and departmental candidates. The application fees have to be paid through demand draft. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kirkee Cantonment.

