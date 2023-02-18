Home / Education / Employment News / KVS Admit Card 2022 out for Primary Teacher and other posts, download link here

KVS Admit Card 2022 out for Primary Teacher and other posts, download link here

Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:29 PM IST

KVS Admit Card 2022 out for Primary Teacher and other posts have been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Admit Card 2022 for Primary Teacher and other posts. Candidates who will appear for the direct recruitment examination can download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher and Non Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download KVS Admit Card 2022

KVS Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT exams will be conducted from February 17-20 for PGT, February 20 for Hindi Translator, February 21 for Primary Teacher, February 22 for Primary Teacher and Finance Officer and Primary Teacher and Asstt Engineer, February 23 for PGT, February 24, 25, 26, 28 for Primary Teacher, March 1, 2, 4 and 5 for Jr Secretariat Assistant, March 5 for Stenographer Grade II, March 6 for Librarian, March 11 for Asstt Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

kvsangathan.nic.in
kvsangathan.nic.in
