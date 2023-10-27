News / Education / Employment News / Last date to apply for Professor vacancies at IIT-ISM Dhanbad

Last date to apply for Professor vacancies at IIT-ISM Dhanbad

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 27, 2023 11:22 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, iitism.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) Dhanbad will close the online application process for 71 vacancies of Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor vacancies today, Octobee 27. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, iitism.ac.in.

Only SC, ST and OBC-NCL candidates can apply for these posts.

Here is the direct link to apply for IIT-ISM Dhanbad Professor recruitment 2023

Here's more information about the vacancies:

SC: 25 vacancies

ST: 11 vacancies

OBC-NCL: 35 vacancies

For Assistant Professor vacancies, candidates with a fresh PhD will be recruited on contract basis for the first three years and may be regularized afterwards. For those with three or more years of teaching / research / industrial experience, the appointment will be on regular basis. Preferable candidates are those who are below 35 years of age.

For Associate Professor vacancies, a minimum of 6 years of teaching/research/industrial experience, of which at least 3 years at the level of Assistant Professor at Pay level 12 in IITs/IISc/IIM /IISERs or at institutes of national importance or Indian/Foreign Institutes of equivalent standards/Senior Scientist in the reputed national/international research organisations/ industries is required.

For further details, visit the official website of the institute.

