LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistants and Assistant Manager posts

LIC HFL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant and Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of LIC on lichousing.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 Assistants and Assistant Manager posts.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 4, 2022

Closing date of application: August 25, 2022

Online examination: September- October 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistants: 50 Posts

Assistant Manager: 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Assistant and Assistant Manager (others category): Online exam and interview

Assistant Manager (DME category): Work experience, online examination and interview

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview for Assistant and Assistant Manager (Others category) & will be done on the basis of combined marks of Work Experience in the Company as DME, Online Examination and Interview for Assistant Manager (DME category).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹800 for both the posts. GST @ 18% will be charged on Application Fee.