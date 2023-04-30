Home / Education / Employment News / Mizoram Public Service Commission Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Professor posts

Mizoram Public Service Commission Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Professor posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 02:12 PM IST

MPSC has invited applications for 20 vacancies of Assistant Professor posts.

Mizoram Public Service Commission has invited applications for 20 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form in the prescribed format is May 8. The detailed notification is available at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.

“The application should be accompanied by a cash receipt / IPO / Bank Draft / Treasury Challan / Postal Money Order / Uncrossed Postal Order for Rs.400/- (Rs.200/- in case of Candidates belonging to ST/SC/OBC) drawn in favour of Secretary, Mizoram Public Service Commission by way of application fee”, reads the official notification.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 400. For SC/ST/OBC applicants the applictaion fee is 200.

Candidates can pay the applictaion fee at the Reception Counter of Mizoram Public Service Commission or IPO / Bank Draft / Postal Money Order / Uncrossed Postal Order drawn in favour of the Secretary, Mizoram Public Service Commission. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fees.

Candidates can download the prescribed application form and self-assessment form from the Commission’s official website https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in under Advertisement No. 4 of the Advertisement 2023-2024 section.

Notification here

mpsc recruitment
