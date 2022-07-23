Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB 2022 Group 3 recruitment 2022: 2557 vacancies notified, details here
  • (MPPEB) has notified the 2557 vacancies of Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:24 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified the Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post. The application process will commence from August 1 and the last date for the submission of application fee is August 16, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to make changes in the application form is August 21. The recruiting exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

MPPEB 2022 Group 3 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2557 vacancies.

MPPEB 2022 Group 3 recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs. 250.

