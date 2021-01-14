MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
The online registration process for the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) constable recruitment will begin on January 16, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4000 vacancies, out of which, 3862 vacancies are for Constable GD posts and 138 for Constable (Radio). These include 33 percent of female vacancies as well.
The board will conduct the recruitment examination on March 6, 2021.
Candidates must have passed Class 12th from any recognized board/institution in India.
For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US job openings declined by less than forecast in November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vacancy at the top in several Bihar varsities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released
- Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB Recruitment: All vacancies to be filled soon, says Railway Board chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for BPSC 64th CCE 2021 can now download their interview letters online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox