MPSC Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for over 1,800 Group B/C vacancies, apply via direct link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC, will be closing the registration window for the Maharashtra Group B and Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 on Monday, November 4. Interested candidates yet to submit their applications can do so on the official website at mpsc.gov.in at the earliest. MPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration window to apply for more than 1,800 Group B/C vacancies will end on November 4.

The link for submission of applications will be active till 11:59 PM.

Notably, candidates will also need to pay the examination fee by today.

It may be mentioned here that the Group B Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2025.

Also read: AP TET Results 2024 released at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scores here

Likewise, the Group C Services preliminary exam is scheduled for February 2, 2025. Through the recruitment examination, the MPSC aims to fill 480 Group B posts and 1,333 Group C posts.

Registrations for the examinations began on October 14, 2024.

Also read: Master your culinary skills: Here are 5 programmes by one of Switzerland’s top-ranked schools as per QS Rankings

MPSC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply for Group B and C exams

Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Online Facilities’ button at the top.

Next, click on the tab that reads ‘Online Application System’.

Enter the credentials to register yourself.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the online fee and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Last date to apply today for prelims exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPSC.