NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021: Grade A, B dates released on nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021 dates. The Grade A and B exam dates have been released and is available on the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

As per the official notice, the Manager in Grade B (RDBS) will be conducted on September 17, 2021 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

The preliminary examination will comprise of 200 questions and each question will carry 200 marks. The question paper will be in Hindi and English. Composite time of 120 Minutes for all the tests together will be given. Those candidates who will qualify the written examination will be called for interview round. followed by interview. The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively.

The last date to apply for Grade B and Grade A posts is till August 7, 2021. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021. A total 7 posts will be filled for Manager (RDBS) and 153 posts will be filled for AM (RDBS) and AM( Rajbhasha).