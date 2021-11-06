Home / Education / Employment News / NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: Registration for 86 posts begins on Nov 8
NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: Registration for 86 posts begins on Nov 8

NALCO to recruit candidates for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NALCO on mudira.nalcoindia.co.in.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Aluminium Company Limited, NALCO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Executive posts can apply online through the official site of NALCO on mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. The registration process for the posts will begin on November 8, 2021 onwards. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 86 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Dy. Manager 52 Posts 
General Manager 12 Posts 
Group General Manager 3 Posts 
Manager7 Posts 
Sr. Manager 7 Posts 
Asst. General Manager 7 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here

Selection Process

Shortlisting will be done based on the information/ declaration submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of online application. In case any false declaration is found during the verification of documents / experience at the time of Personal Interview, candidate will not be allowed to appear the interview and no TA/DA will be paid.

