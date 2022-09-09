NABARD recruitment 2022: Apply for Development Assistant posts from Sept 15

National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has notified vacancies for 177 vacancies for Development Assistant. The application process will commence on September 15 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 10. Interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website at www.nabard.org.

NABARD recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 177 vacancies of which 173 vacancies are for the post of Development Assistant NABARD recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 35 years as on September 1, 2022.

NABARD recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria:

Development Assistant: Candidates should posses Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

Development Assistant (Hindi): Candidates should posses Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

The detailed notification will be out on September 15, 2022.

Notification here

