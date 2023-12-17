The National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer's SD and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.narl.gov.in. NARL recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ and JRF posts at narl.gov.in

NARL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of which one vacancy is for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ and 14 vacancies are for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

NARL recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years for the post of Scientist/Engineer's SD and for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts the upper age limit is 28 years.

NARL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.narl.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Work with NARL tab

Next, click on the vacancy tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion form

Take print for future reference.