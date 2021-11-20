Naval Ship Repair Yard & Aircraft Yard recruitment:173 apprentice posts notified

Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kanwar and Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Apprentice Training on apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kanwar: 150 Posts

Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa: 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have scored 50 percent marks in Matriculation or equivalent and above 65 percent marks in the relevant ITI trade recognized by National/ State Council for Vocational Training are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 14 years of age to 21 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

Preliminary selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Matric and ITI examination. Candidates in the preliminary merit list will be called for a written test and interview.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to ‘The Officer-in-Charge. Dockyard Apprentice School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka- 581308.