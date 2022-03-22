Home / Education / Employment News / NBCC recruitment: Apply for Junior Engineer and other posts, check details here
NBCC recruitment: Apply for Junior Engineer and other posts, check details here

  • NBCC (India) Limited has invited applications for the 81 vacancies of the Junior Engineer and Dy. General Manager (Engg).
NBCC recruitment: Apply for Junior Engineer and other posts, check details here(HT file)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:03 PM IST
NBCC (India) Limited has invited applications for the 81 vacancies of the Junior Engineer and Dy. General Manager (Engg). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.

NBCC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 81 vacancies out of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer Civil, 20 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer Electrical and 1 vacancy is for the post of Dy. General Manager Engg (Civil).

NBCC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Junior Engineer should be 28 years and the maximum age of the candidates for the post Dy. General Manager Engg (Civil) should be 46 years. candidates can check more details on the notification given below.

NBCC recruitment application fee: The application fee for the post of Junior Engineer is 500. SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to apply here

NBCC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Human Recourse' tab

Next, click on the Career

Register and fill all the required details

Fill the application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay application fee

Take print out of the application form.

Candidates can check the notification below:

