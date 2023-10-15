News / Education / Employment News / NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1,140 vacancies

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1,140 vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 15, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Interested candidates can submit their forms on nclcil.in.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will close registrations for Trade(ITI) Apprentice trainee vacancies today, October 15. Interested candidates can submit their forms on nclcil.in.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today

Direct link

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There are a total of 1,140 vacancies. Check details below:

Electronic Mechanic: 13

Electrician: 370

Fitter: 543

Welder: 155

Motor Mechanic: 47

Auto Electrician: 12

Candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 26 years old as on August 31. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Candidates are required to have passed their ITI course and possess NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate from any institute in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh.

For Trade Apprentice vacancies priority will be given to candidates who have passed their ITI/Trade certificates from an institute in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh or Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh.

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of NCL, www.nclcil.in

Open the recruitment tab and then go to Apprenticeship Training.

Open the registration link, follow the given steps and submit it.

For future uses, save a copy of it.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out