NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1,140 vacancies

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will close registrations for Trade(ITI) Apprentice trainee vacancies today, October 15. Interested candidates can submit their forms on nclcil.in. NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today

There are a total of 1,140 vacancies. Check details below:

Electronic Mechanic: 13

Electrician: 370

Fitter: 543

Welder: 155

Motor Mechanic: 47

Auto Electrician: 12

Candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 26 years old as on August 31. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Candidates are required to have passed their ITI course and possess NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate from any institute in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh.

For Trade Apprentice vacancies priority will be given to candidates who have passed their ITI/Trade certificates from an institute in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh or Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh.

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of NCL, www.nclcil.in

Open the recruitment tab and then go to Apprenticeship Training.

Open the registration link, follow the given steps and submit it.

For future uses, save a copy of it.

