Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has invited applications for 700 apprentice posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nclcil.in. NCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 700 Apprentice trainees posts till Aug 3

The list of shortlisted candidates for Document scrutiny/Verification will be tentatively released on August 10. The training process will commence on August 21.

NCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years as of the cut-off date i.e. June 30.

NCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nclcil.in

On the homepage, click on Recruitment then on Apprenticeship Training

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the “Information /Notice :Detailed notification for engagement of Graduate and Diploma (Technician) Apprentices in NCL for one year Apprenticeship Training in compliance with Apprentice Act 1961 and Rules. / Detailed Notification for engagement of Graduate and Diploma (Technician) apprentices in NCL for One year apprenticeship training following the Apprentice Act 1961 and Rules”

Fill out the application form

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.