NCMRWF recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Scientists and other posts till September 22

HT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023

NCMRWF invites applications for Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer posts. Apply by September 22.

The National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. has invited applications for Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://vacancies.incois.gov.in/jobs/ncmrwf0723/home.jsp.

NCMRWF Invites Applications for Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer Posts; Apply by September 22(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The names of the shortlisted candidates and the date of the interview will be published NCMRWF website (https://www.ncmrwf.gov.in/vacancy.php).

NCMRWF recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitm ent drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies of Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officer posts.

Details:

Project Scientist-III: 1

Project Scientist-II: 17

Project Scientist-I: 3

JRF/SRF: 12

Technical Officer (Eqv. To Proj. SC-II): 4

NCMRWF recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age should be 45 years for the post of Project Scientist III. For the post of Project Scientist II, the upper age should be 40 years. The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years for Project Scientist I. For JRF/SRF the upper age of the candidates should be 28 years. The maximum age should be 40 years for a Technical Officer (Eqv. To Proj. SC-II).

NCMRWF recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at https://vacancies.incois.gov.in/jobs/ncmrwf0723/home.jsp

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below:

