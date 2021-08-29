Home / Education / Employment News / NIOS to conduct walk-in-interview to recruit for consultant, other posts
NIOS to conduct walk-in-interview to recruit for consultant, other posts
NIOS to conduct walk-in-interview to recruit for consultant, other posts
employment news

NIOS to conduct walk-in-interview to recruit for consultant, other posts

  • The national institute of open schooling (NIOS) will conduct a walk-in-interview on September 6 and 7 to fill vacancies in senior consultant, consultant, executive officer and executive assistant posts.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:24 PM IST

The national institute of open schooling (NIOS) will conduct a walk-in-interview on September 6 and 7 to fill vacancies in senior consultant, consultant, executive officer and executive assistant posts. The recruitment will be for one year purely on contract basis with consolidated remuneration. The interview will be held at NIOS, A-24, 25, institutional area, sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“All desirous candidates may attend the interview with their complete applications giving details of name, date of birth, address with contact number, experience and recent passport size photograph,” the NIOS has informed candidates.

“The registration of the candidates shall be from 9 am on the date of interview,” it has added.

Vacancy details

• Senior consultant (audit and accounts): 1 post

• Consultant (vigilance): 1 post

• Consultant (yoga and wellness): 1 post

• Consultant (media engineer): 2 posts

• Consultant (civil engineer): 1 post

• Executive officer (vocational): 1 post

• Executive assistant (technical assistant: 2 posts

Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios.ac.in jobs
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.