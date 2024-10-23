NIT Jalandhar Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 132 posts at nitj.ac.in, details here
NIT Jalandhar will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. The complete details can be checked here.
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, NIT Jalandhar has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIT Jalandhar at nitj.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 132 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is November 18, 2024 and the last date for submission of hard copy of application is November 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level 10): 69 posts
- Assistant Professor Grade-I (Pay Level 12): 26 posts
- Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2): 31 posts
- Professor (Pay Level 14A): 6 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
Age Limit
Fresh appointments beyond the age of 60 are discouraged except in the case of faculty with exceptionally brilliant research or academic careers and ongoing or approved externally funded research project(s).
Where to send applications
Candidates can send the hard copy of the online application submitted along with all prescribed supporting self-attested documents to the office of the Registrar, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute Of Technology, Porec Campus, Jalandhar, Punjab. Pin-144008 by November 27, 2024.
The overseas candidates are exempted from submission of hard copies. However, they are required to send all the supporting documents in a single pdf file by email at recruitmentfaculty2024@gmail.com and dfw@nitj.ac.in on or before the last date of submission of hard copies failing which the candidature will not be considered.
Other Details
This advertisement is a rolling advertisement. Prospective applicants can submit applications after the last date of this advertisement for the next round of recruitment. Candidates will not be charged any application fee as this is a rolling advertisement.
