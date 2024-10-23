NIT Jalandhar Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 132 posts at nitj.ac.in, details here

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, NIT Jalandhar has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIT Jalandhar at nitj.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 132 posts in the organization. NIT Jalandhar Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 132 posts, details here

The last date to apply is November 18, 2024 and the last date for submission of hard copy of application is November 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level 10): 69 posts

Assistant Professor Grade-I (Pay Level 12): 26 posts

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2): 31 posts

Professor (Pay Level 14A): 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Fresh appointments beyond the age of 60 are discouraged except in the case of faculty with exceptionally brilliant research or academic careers and ongoing or approved externally funded research project(s).

Where to send applications

Candidates can send the hard copy of the online application submitted along with all prescribed supporting self-attested documents to the office of the Registrar, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute Of Technology, Porec Campus, Jalandhar, Punjab. Pin-144008 by November 27, 2024.

The overseas candidates are exempted from submission of hard copies. However, they are required to send all the supporting documents in a single pdf file by email at recruitmentfaculty2024@gmail.com and dfw@nitj.ac.in on or before the last date of submission of hard copies failing which the candidature will not be considered.

Other Details

This advertisement is a rolling advertisement. Prospective applicants can submit applications after the last date of this advertisement for the next round of recruitment. Candidates will not be charged any application fee as this is a rolling advertisement.