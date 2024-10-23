IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at irdai.gov.in, download link here

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has released the IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Phase I online examination can download the admit card through the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in. IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The admit card will be available on the official website till November 6, 2024.

The Phase I online preliminary examination will be held on November 6, 2024 in single shift- from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. All those candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase II descriptive examination will be held on December 21, 2024, in online-offline mode. It will be held on the morning shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IRDAI.