Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at irdai.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 23, 2024 04:26 PM IST

IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has released the IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Phase I online examination can download the admit card through the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in.

IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out, download link here
IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The admit card will be available on the official website till November 6, 2024.

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024: Correction window opens at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

The Phase I online preliminary examination will be held on November 6, 2024 in single shift- from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. All those candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024

IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKSSB releases exam dates for Police Constables, Jr. Steno., Steno Typist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in

The Phase II descriptive examination will be held on December 21, 2024, in online-offline mode. It will be held on the morning shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IRDAI.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //