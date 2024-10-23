IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at irdai.gov.in, download link here
IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has released the IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Phase I online examination can download the admit card through the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in.
The admit card will be available on the official website till November 6, 2024.
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024: Correction window opens at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here
The Phase I online preliminary examination will be held on November 6, 2024 in single shift- from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. All those candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
Direct link to download IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024
IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download
- Visit the official website of IRDAI at irdai.gov.in.
- Click on careers link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will get IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JKSSB releases exam dates for Police Constables, Jr. Steno., Steno Typist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in
The Phase II descriptive examination will be held on December 21, 2024, in online-offline mode. It will be held on the morning shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IRDAI.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News