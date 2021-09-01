NIT Karnataka invites applications to fill 36 non-teaching posts

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal has invited applications to fill 36 vacancies in Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant and Superintendent posts. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the institute. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 24.

Apply online

NIT Karnataka recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Technical Assistant / Junior Engineer / SAS Assistant: 32 posts

• Superintendent: 4 posts

The essential/ desirable qualifications, age and experience for the above posts are as per Recruitment Rules (2019) for Non-teaching staff in NITs. The applicants are advised to refer the same before filling the online application form, the NIT Karnataka has informed candidates.

Along with the online application form, candidates also have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the institute. “Candidates are required to take the print out of the online application and send the duly signed application along with the self-attested copies of the relevant documents to the address given at the end of this General Instructions. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed with “Application for the post of _______”; “Application No.______”; “Advt. No._______”. The last date for submission of online application is 24.09.2021 at 5.30 pm and for the hard copy is 28.09.2021 by 5.30 pm,” candidates have been informed.