employment news

NIT Rourkela to recruit for Visiting Faculty posts, salary upto 2 lakhs

NIT Rourkela will recruit candidates for Visiting Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply before December 31, 2022. 
Published on Apr 21, 2022 10:34 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Technology, NIT Rourkela has invited applications from candidates to apply for Visiting Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT Rourkela on nitrkl.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 31, 2022. 

The selected candidates will get consolidated monthly honorarium of 1.5 lakhs to 2 lakhs. Also the Institute will provide other benefits as well that includes air travel in economy class, rent free accommodation, office space, medical facility and allowance up to 50,000 for purchasing books and others. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

The person should have Ph.D. with first class at the preceding degrees or equivalent with a very good academic record throughout and with a minimum of 10 years’ teaching / research / industrial experience in IITs, IISc. Bangalore, and IISERs or at reputed Indian or foreign institution / organizations of comparable standards.

Where to Apply

Candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application along with documents to Prof. Susmita Das, Dean (Faculty Welfare) National Institute of Technology Rourkela 769008, Odisha, India before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Rourkela. 

Topics
national institute of technology sarkari naukri
