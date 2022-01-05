NIT Tiruchirappalli Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 posts on nitt.edu

National Institute of Technology, NIT Tiruchirappalli has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of NITT on nitt.edu. The registration process was started on January 2, 2022, and ended on January 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organisation.

Temporary faculty is expected to assist the Institute for the academic transformation in respect of Teaching UG/PG Courses, curriculum development, delivery, and evaluation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Ph.D. in the relevant/equivalent discipline and shall have First Class in the preceding Degrees.

For Engineering: First class B.E./B.Tech. or any equivalent Degree and M.E./M.Tech. or any equivalent Degree in relevant discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree directly after B.E./B.Tech. from reputed Institutions / Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled.

First class B.E./B.Tech. or any equivalent Degree and M.E./M.Tech. or any equivalent Degree in relevant discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree directly after B.E./B.Tech. from reputed Institutions / Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled. For Humanities/ Sciences / Computer Applications: B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com./BCA or any equivalent undergraduate Degree and/ or M.A./ M.Sc./ M.Com./ MCA or any equivalent P.G. Degree in relevant discipline.

B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com./BCA or any equivalent undergraduate Degree and/ or M.A./ M.Sc./ M.Com./ MCA or any equivalent P.G. Degree in relevant discipline. For Architecture: Bachelor degree in Architecture and M.Arch / M.Plan / equivalent degree as applicable.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview online. The Date of interview will be intimated in the Institute website.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

How to Apply

On completion of filling/uploading of the online application form and submission, download a copy of the application form,sign it and enclose the Self-Attested photocopies of the certificates / testimonials / research papers etc., along with Annexures I & II and send to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli — 620015, Tamil Nadu by Speed / Registered post so as to reach the Institute on or before January 19, 2022.