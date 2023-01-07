Home / Education / Employment News / NIT Warangal recruitment: Apply for 100 vacancies of Professors and other posts

NIT Warangal recruitment: Apply for 100 vacancies of Professors and other posts

employment news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 06:32 PM IST

NIT Warangal has invited applications for 100 vacancies of Professors, Associate professors.

ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Technology (NIT)Warangal has invited applications for 100 vacancies of Professors, Associate professors. Interested candidates can apply online at nitw.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is January 25, 2023.

NIT Warangal recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of which 12 vacancies are for Professors, 52 vacancies are for Associate Professors, 13 vacancies are for Assistant Professors Grade I (AGP 8000), 11 vacancies are for Assistant Professor Grade II (AGP 7000), and 10 vacancies are for Assistant Professor Grade II (AGP 6000).

NIT Warangal recruitment application fee: The application processing fee of Rs1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, and 500 for the SC/ST/PWD.

Direct link to apply

NIT Warangal recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nitw.ac.in

On the homepage click on the "Advertisement for recruitment of various faculty positions against advt. no. 03/2022"

Apply online

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
