North Central Railways Recruitment: Apply for 1,664 ACT Apprentices vacancies

  • North Central Railways Recruitment 2021: North Central Railways has invited online applications for engagement as act apprentices against 1664 slots notified for training in the designated trades at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

North Central Railways Recruitment 2021: North Central Railways has invited online applications for engagement as act apprentices against 1664 slots notified for training in the designated trades at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction. The application process has began on November 2. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Central Railway at rrcpryj.org. The last date to fill the online application form is December 1.

North Central Railway recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

North Central Railway recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 15 to 24 years as on December 1.

How to apply for north central railway recruitment:

Visit the official official website of North Central Railway at rrcpryj.org.

Click on "Click here for Online Form" link that reads, "Notification against Engagement of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/02/2021 for the slot of 2021-22 Dated 12.10.2021."

Click on "New Registration" link.

Select trade name and submit name, date of birth, phone number and email ID.

Upload all the relevant documents.

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

