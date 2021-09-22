Home / Education / Employment News / Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 vacancies for apprentices
Northern Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3093 vacancies of Apprentices(Rajkumar)
Northern Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3093 vacancies of Apprentices(Rajkumar)
employment news

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 vacancies for apprentices

  • Northern Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3093 vacancies of Apprentices, check details here 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:21 AM IST

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 20.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates should be between the age of of 15 to 24 years as on October 20.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

Northern Railway recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at http://www.rrcnr.org/

On the homepage click on the link that reads,

"Engagement of Act Apprentice" ONLINE Application

Register yourself

Candidates will get a password on their email ID or mobile number

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrc northern railway recruitment rrc recruitment
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.