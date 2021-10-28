NPCIL recruitment 2021: Apply for 250 vacancies for trade apprentices

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on October 28 began the application process to fill 250 vacancies of Trade Apprentices at Tarapur Maharashtra Site. The last date to apply online is November 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 vacancies of trade apprentices at the Tarapur Maharashtra site, out of which, 17 vacancies are for the Information and Communication Technology system Main, 2 for Stenographer (English), 1 for the Stenographer (Hindi), 4 for the Secretarial Assistant, 3 for the Housekeeper (Institution), 2 for Draughtsman (Mechanical), 1 for Draughtsman (Civil), 14 for Carpenter, 15 for Plumber, 11 each for Wireman, Diesel Mechanic, and Machinist, 15 for Painter, 16 for Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, 26 for Fitter, 10 for Turner, 28 for Electrician, 15 for Electronic Mechanic, 13 for Instrument Mechanic, 21 for Welder, and 14 for Computer Operator & Programming Asst.

NPCIL recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 14 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 24.

NPCIL recruitment educational qualification: Candidates applying for the position should have passed ITI in the respective trade.

NPCIL recruitment selection criterion: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the ITI.

How To Apply For NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Engagement of Trade Apprentices at TAPS Site”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to apply online

A pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Read the instructions carefully before proceeding to apply for the job.