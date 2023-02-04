NPCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 193 Nurses and other posts from Feb 8

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has notified vacancies for 193 Nurses and other posts. The application process will commence on February 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 193 vacancies of which 26 vacancies are for Nurse A( Male/Female), 3 vacancies are for the post of pathology lab technician (scientific assistant/B), 4 vacancies are for the post of pharmacist/B, 1 vacancy is for the post of stipendiary trainee/dental technician (mechanic), 1 vacancy is for the post of X-Ray Technician( Technician C), 158 vacancies are for the post of stipendiary trainee/ technician (ST/TN) (cat-II)- Plant operator and maintainer.

NPCIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take printouts for future reference.