NPCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Deputy Manager and other posts from May 12

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 06:19 PM IST

NPCIL has invited applications for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator posts.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has notified vacancies for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator. The applictaion process will commence on May 12 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 29. Candidates will be able to apply online at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 128 vacancies of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (HR), 32 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (F&A), 42 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager( C&MM), 2 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager( Legal), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junoir Translator Hindi.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the post of Deputy manager. For the post of Junior Hindi Translator, the candidate's age should be between 18 to 28 years.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of NPCIL at www.npcilcareers.co.in and npcil.nic.in.

Saturday, May 06, 2023
