NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Stenographer and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 58 vacancies, out of which, 4 vacancies are each for Junior Director, and Assistant Directions, 9 for Stenographer, 2 for the senior programmer, 3 each for the programmer, Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant (Accounts), and Senior Technician, 6 each for senior superintendent, and Senior Assistant / Senior Assistant (Accounts), 8 for Assistant / Assistant (Accounts), 5 for Junior Technician, and one each for Research Scientists 'A' and 'C'.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1600. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is ₹800.

