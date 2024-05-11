 NTA releases results of IIT Delhi recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts, direct link and list here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
NTA releases results of IIT Delhi recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts, direct link and list here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 11, 2024 12:48 PM IST

A total of 13 candidates have been selected for the Administrative Assistant post, and 27 have been selected for Assistant Administrative Officer position.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment examinations 2023 for non-teaching posts. Candidates can check their results by visiting the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

NTA releases results of IIT Delhi recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts.
NTA releases results of IIT Delhi recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts.

As per the results, as many as 13 candidates have been selected for the Administrative Assistant post, whereas 27 candidates have been selected for the Assistant Administrative Officer position.

The NTA stated the result and candidature of candidates are purely provisional. It said that the results have been prepared with utmost care, however, in case any error occurs, the NTA will rectify them.

It further advised candidates to visit the official websites recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination.

Check the results through the direct link

Steps to check IIT Delhi Recruitment Results 2023:

  • Visit the official website nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the link titled ‘Declaration of Result of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Recruitment Exam (Non-Teaching Posts) 2023.’
  • Check the result PDF displayed on the window.
  • Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future use.

Check the Result PDF here:

