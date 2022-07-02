NVS to recruit 1616 TGT, PGT and other posts, registration begins today

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The registration process will start on July 2 and will end on July 22, 2022.

This recruitment process will fill up 1616 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Principal: 12 Posts

Post Graduate Teachers: 397 Posts

Trained Graduate Teachers: 1026 Posts

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: 181 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2000/- for Principal, ₹1800/- for PGT posts and ₹1500/- for TGT and Miscellaneous Category Teachers. Once the fee is deposited the same shall not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.