Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link here

employment news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Odisha Police Constable answer key has been released on the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in(Shutterstock)
Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Police State Selection Board released the Constable answer key on February 28. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on February 26, 2023, in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. This recruitment will fill 4790 vacancies of Constable (Civil) posts.

Direct link to download the answer key

Odisha Police Constable answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha police constable
odisha police constable
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out