Oil India to hold interview for contractual recruitment; check details

Oil India Limited will hold interviews from December 27 to January 6 to recruit nurse, pharmacist, paramedical laboratory technician, paramedical hospital technician and paramedical sanitary inspectors on contract basis. The interviews will be held at OIL Hospital, Duliajan from 7 am to 11 am.

<strong>Job details</strong>

Oil India Limited recruitment: Vacancy details

Contractual Nurse: 9 posts

Contractual Pharmacist: 4 posts

Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician: 1 post

Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician: 9 posts

Contractual Paramedical Sanitary Inspector: 2 posts

Candidates should go through the official job notification for details on educational qualification, age limit and other details relevant to the job.

“The engagement will be purely on a contractual basis only. The initial period of the above contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. Further, the period of above contractual engagement may be extendable after requisite interval for subsequent period of 06 (Six) months only depending on the departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness etc., as applicable. The total period of above contractual engagement will be maximum 12 (twelve) months only,” Oil India has informed candidates.