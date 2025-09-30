OPRB SI Recruitment Exam 2025: Odisha Police CPSE exam postponed again: Reports

Odisha Police Recruitment Board has postponed the Combined Police Service Examination 2024, scheduled to be conducted on October 5 and 6, 2025. OPRB SI Recruitment Exam 2025: As per various media reports, the CPSE 2024 has been postponed. (Representative image)

As per multiple media reports, the board postponed the CPSE Exam 2024 due to ‘some unforeseen development’.

“In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025. Fresh date will be announced later,” a report by news agency PTI said quoting a statement by the board.

The report further pointed out that this is the third time that the OPRB postponed the examination. Besides, although the board did not cite any particular reason behind the postponements, the decision may have been taken after irregularities were detected, as told by sources, the PTI report added.

Prior to this, the board had released the OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 on its official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

The exam comprises of three papers. While Paper I and Paper II were scheduled to held on October 5, 2025, in two shifts (from 10 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm), Paper III was to be conducted on October 6, 2025 in one session - from 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates are required to carry Admit Card, Original Photo ID (Aadhaar/E-Aadhaar printout), and one photocopy of ID with Roll No., signature & date marked on it, during the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

(With inputs from PTI)