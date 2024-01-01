OPSC OCS exam 2023: Application begins from January 17

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Odisha Civil Services 2023. The application process will commence on January 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. Application process begins on January 17, deadline is February 16(HT Photo)

Eligible candidates can get 6 attempts and for SC and ST candidates there is no such limit.

OPSC OCS exam 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies.

OPSC OCS exam 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC OCS exam 2023 pattern: The combined competitive recruitment examination will consist of the following stages: Preliminary Examination and Main written examination followed by interview.

OPSC OCS exam 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

OPSC OCS 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Next, click on OCS 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website.