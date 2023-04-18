OPSC recruitment 2023: 224 Lecturer posts notified, apply from April 26

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for 244 posts of Lecturers in 13 different disciplines under the Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B). The applictaion process will commence on April 26 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 26. OPSC recruitment 2023: 224 Lecturer posts notified

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 224 Lecturer posts in 13 different disciplines under the Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B).

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between 21 to 38 years old.

OPSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination followed by the personal interview.

OPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Next, click on the apply online

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents and submit the form.

Take a printout for future reference.