OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Civil Judge vacancies from Feb 17

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited the application process for the post of civil judge in Odisha Judicial Services. The application process will commence on February 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 57 vacancies of civil judges.

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 23 years and not more than 35 years.

OPSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the preliminary written test, Mains written examination, and Interview.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be law graduates from a recognized college or institution.

OPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference.