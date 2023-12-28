close_game
OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Engineer posts from January 12 at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Engineer posts from January 12 at opsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 28, 2023 06:29 PM IST

OPSC releases vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released vacancies for the Assistant Engineer posts. The applictaion process will commence on January 12 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins on January 12
OPSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins on January 12

OPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 621 vacancies of which 580 vacancies are for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 41 vacancies are for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a degree in civil engineering for the post of AEE (civil).

For the post of AEE( Mechanical), candidates should possess a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE ) score and interview.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates are exempted from payment of the applictaion fee.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:
