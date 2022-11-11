OSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 2168 group B, C vacancies from today

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for2168 group B, C vacancies. The application process will commence from today, November 11 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 10. Candidates can apply online at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2168 vacancies of which 699 are Group B posts and 244 are Group c posts in State Cadre posts.

OSSC recruitment 2022: Combined Technical Services exam for group B posts:

For combined Technical Services exam for group B posts, there are 1225 vacancies of which 1008 are for Junior Engineers and 217 are for Assistant Training Officer.

OSSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

OSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply online link

Fill the application form upload documents

Take print out for future reference.

