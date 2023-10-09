OSSC recruitment 2023: 495 Group B and Group C posts notified, details here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2023 for Group-B and Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha. The application process will commence on October 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGLRE 2023: Last date to apply Nov 14, edit application by Nov 17(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will end on November 11 and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 14. Candidates have till November 17 to edit the application form.

OSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OSSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university and should have computer knowledge.

OSSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates should be based on the preliminary examination, main written examination and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website.

